The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed fresh directives to owners of CBT centres concerning parents of UTME candidates

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said CNT centre owners should arrest any parent who comes near their facilities

Oloyede said some parents facilitate examination infractions and their actions have disrupted examinations in the past

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to arrest parents found near their facilities during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede issued the directive at the final briefing of CBT centre owners.

JAMB says some parents are facilitators of examination infractions Photo credit: JAMB/UTME candidates

Source: Facebook

According to NTA News, the CBT owners' briefing was held virtually on Wednesday, 17th April 2024.

Oloyede said any parent found wanting, would not only be arrested but his ward would also be disqualified from sitting for 2024 UTME.

Why parents of UTME candidates can be arrested

Explaining the reason for the decision, he said some intruding parents are facilitators of examination infractions while others by their actions have disrupted examinations in the past.

He added that some miscreants also disguise as parents to infiltrate the CBT centres to perpetrate all forms of infractions.

The JAMB registrar noted that according to the extant national policy on education, the UTME candidate must have attained the age of 17 years.

UTME 2024 will hold over 700 CBT centres

He further disclosed that the 2024 UTME will hold in over 700 CBT centres across the nation.

Olyede appealed to CBT centre owners to consider the assignment as a national engagement and expose the bad eggs among them.

He warned that if a session experienced any technical challenge, the candidates would be rescheduled for the last session for the day or the following day or even further depending on the centre's schedules.

“In this wise, any candidate or parent, who disrupts any subsequent session on account of the failure of his/her session, would be disqualified outright from taking the examination.”

UTME 2024: JAMB delists CBT centres

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that it has delisted 25 CBT centres. In a document seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 17, JAMB said it took the decision after its 2024 mock which was held on Thursday, March 7.

The examination body stated that the action is to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards amongst its partners.

The list of the affected centres as released by the examination body revealed that they are spread across 16 states of the federation and the Nigerian capital,

Source: Legit.ng