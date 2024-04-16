A Nigerian lady achieved online fame after her TikTok video, where she tackled a challenging Chemistry problem related to Natural Water for UTME aspirants, went viral

In her video, she meticulously explained her choice of answer, offering clarity on a question that had multiple confusing options, which likely perplexed many students

The clear explanation in the video was a revelation to viewers, as evidenced by comments crediting her with providing an eye-opening perspective that greatly improved their understanding of the question

The lady explained her answer to the JAMB question.

Source: Getty Images

Natural water in Chemistry

According to LiberalTexts, natural water refers to water that comes from various sources like rivers, lakes, and aquifers, and contains dissolved gases, minerals, and organic and inorganic substances.

It is seldom pure H2O as found in laboratories; instead, it’s a complex mixture that makes up the hydrosphere of the Earth, including oceans, freshwater systems, and atmospheric vapor.

The study of natural water, its distribution, properties, and the processes it undergoes within the Earth’s water cycle, is a key aspect of environmental chemistry and hydrology.

Source: Legit.ng