JAMB has announced the release of a bulletin for 2024 DE candidates seeking clarifications on various questions

According to JAMB, the bulletin contained detailed information about the 2024 DE examination for all interested candidates

JAMB also announced the extension of the 2024 DE registration, which will now close on April 25 as against the earlier date of March 28

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a bulletin for Direct Entry (DE) candidates to have access to various information about the 2024 DE examination.

In a tweet on Tuesday, April 2, JAMB announced that the bulletin contained several questions and answers, including a list of institutions that needed pre-verification before registering for the 2024 DE examination.

JAMB said in the tweet:

"Kindly access the latest JAMBulletin via the link below. This edition features various topics on the 2024 DE Registration, transfer of basic services to the USSD Codes, and list of institutions that require pre-verification before 2024 DE registration, among others."

What is Direct Entry (DE)

Direct Entry (DE) is a special examination conducted for candidates with diplomas and other certificates lower than degree certificates and seeking university admission for a degree certificate.

JAMB, the examination board responsible for conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates seeking admission into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, including the polytechnic and colleges of education, conducts the examination yearly.

How to register for 2024 DE

JAMB earlier stated that registration for the 2024 DE examination will end on March 28 and that registration can be done at the accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

But on Tuesday, April 2, JAMB announced the extension of the 2024 DE registration. Its statement reads:

"This is to inform the 2024 DE applicants that the Board has further extended the ongoing registration by two weeks. As such, the closing date for the registration is now 25th April 2024."

