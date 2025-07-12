An Indian family is in pain over the death of their son, who lost his life in the Air India tragedy of Thursday, June 12

The young man had returned home from the UK to celebrate Eid and to get dental treatment, only for him to die on his way back

This family has reacted to the report published by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the cause of the fatal crash

The report released by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the cause of the fatal Air India plane crash has continued to generate many reactions from families who lost loved ones in the incident.

According to the AAIB, the two engines of the Boeing Dreamliner were starved of fuel after the fuel CUT OFF switches turned off.

Rafiq Dawood lost his life in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: BBC and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

This resulted in the airplane losing thrust after it lifted off the runway, leading to the fatal crash that claimed the lives of 241 people on board and others on the ground.

The plane crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, killing some people who were there at the time.

The report of the investigation which was launched after the crash, was made public on Saturday, July 12, exactly one month after the incident.

Though the report did not blame the two pilots of the airplane, it stated that they had a conversation concerning the cut-off of fuel supply to the two engines.

The AAIB said:

"The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off. In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so."

Man who lost son reacts to AAIB report

Meanwhile, one family that lost a son in the Air India tragedy reacted to the report released on Saturday.

Faizan Rafiq was one of the victims. He had returned to India from the UK to celebrate Eid with his family and to get dental treatment.

He was going back to the UK when the tragedy struck. His family said they have suffered mental anguish since the incident happened.

His father, Rafiq Dawood told the BBC that the family cannot begin to describe what they have gone through due to the tragic loss.

He said:

"We don't know about the fuel switch or other technical details. The fact is that we have lost our son. We don’t have words to describe the pain we’ve felt over the past month."

