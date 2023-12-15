A tricycle operator, Ali Bulama, returned N9 million to the owner in Jumbam village, Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe state.

Bulama was presented with a certificate of honour and a cash gift of N100,000 for his honesty and fear of God

The tricyclist said that the owner of the money, a resident of Maiduguri in Borno state gave him a cash gift of N20,000

Jumbam, Yobe state - A 35-year-old tricycle rider, Ali Bulama, has been financially rewarded with the sum of N100 thousand for returning N9 million to the owner in Jumbam village, Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe state.

The Chairman of the Yobe Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Alhaji Maisandari Lawan, presented a certificate of honour and N100,000 cash to Bulama.

As reported by Daily Trust, Lawan commended him for his honesty, foresight and fear of God.

Speaking about the incident, Bulama said it happened about 9:30 pm on November 17, when the owner of the money, a resident of Maiduguri boarded his tricycle.

Bulama, who hired the tricycle, explained that he went in search of the owner after he discovered the money when he got home.

The tricycle operator disclosed that the owner of the money appreciated him with a cash gift of N20,000

“It was around 11:30 or so after I had dropped him and went back home that I saw a sack containing some items left in my tricycle.

“When I discovered that the sack contained some money, I quickly went out to search for the owner. By then, the news of the missing N9 million had already circulated in the village.

“After a while with the help of some locals, the owner of the money was found and I handed over the money to him,”

Kano keke rider returned missing N15m to Chadian owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Auwalu Salisu, a 22-year-old tricycle (keke) rider, returned N15 million in cash misplaced by one of his passengers, a Chadian businessman who came to buy goods in Kano State.

It was gathered that Salisu, an indigene of Nasarawa local government area of Kano State living in Yankaba, heard the news about the misplaced money on the radio and instantly returned it.

Kano tricyclist who returned N15m speaks

Salisu, who returned N15 million to the Chadian owner said some of his friends are not happy with his decision.

“Some of my friends were not happy with what I did. But that is not a problem for me. So far as my conscience is clear, I am ok. They said I am mad and wouldn’t know what I am doing. Some even said I would never be rich again, and that this is my first and last chance.

Source: Legit.ng