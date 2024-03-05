Peter Obi has revealed that he is desperate to reform Nigeria, which has always been his primary objective

He dismissed talks that he was desperate to become President of Nigeria, noting that he was only passionate about the country's future

Peter Obi stated this in Abuja at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards, where he was awarded Politician of the Year 2023

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, emphasised his commitment to seeing Nigeria thrive rather than solely seeking power.

Upon receiving the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2023 award at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards in Abuja, he made these remarks.

Obi expressed disappointment over the need for aid from war-torn Ukraine, highlighting Nigeria's agricultural potential, particularly in Niger State, which he believes could feed the entire African continent.

He said:

“Let me thank the LEADERSHIP Newspaper for this event and the award. We’ve all heard from the keynote speaker.

“For me, this award, I am grateful to the almighty God. If I have the opportunity, I will give my all to the country.

“I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to make Nigeria work.”

Nigeria can feed Africa - Says Peter Obi

Obi emphasised the importance of actively involving young Nigerians in productive activities to eradicate poverty and reduce crime.

He stated that with more than 7,442,000 square meters of land, Nigeria can provide food for the entire African continent, emphasising that Nigeria has no justification for its poverty.

The LP bannerman said:

“Ukraine has no reason to give us grain. Niger State can feed Nigeria, Africa with over 73, 000 square meters of land.

“The two biggest states in the North-East, Borno with over 70,000 square metres of land and Taraba, are four times the size of Belgium that is exporting food. There is so much we can do in the country if we have the right leadership.

“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you have less criminals.”

