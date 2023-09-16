Residents of Yankaba, Kano State, were left in awe when a 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, returned the sum of N15m misplaced by his passenger

It was gathered that the passenger was a Chadian businessman who came to Kano to trade forgot the money in Salisu's tricycle

Reports confirmed that a radio announcement about the misplaced money was made, and Salisu called the radio station to inform them

Yankaba, Kano - Auwalu Salisu, a 22-year-old tricycle (keke) rider, has reportedly returned N15 million in cash misplaced by one of his passengers, a Chadian businessman who came to buy goods in Kano State.

It was gathered that Salisu, an indigene of Nasarawa local government area of Kano State living in Yankaba, heard the news about the misplaced money on the radio and instantly returned it.

Auwalu Salisu called the radio station that announced the misplaced N15 million to return it. Photo Credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I heard the announcement on Arewa Radio, and they gave a number. I called the number and the owner said he will come to our house, but I said no. We should meet at the Radio Station. We met there and I gave him his money.”

As reported by Daily Trust, the N15 million, when converted, includes 10.130 million CFA and N2.9 million.

While narrating the incident on the radio, Salisu said he realised his passenger had forgotten the money inside his tricycle when he got home.

He said he immediately informed his parents about the money when he noticed and was ordered to return it immediately.

Salisu said:

“I took the man from Badawa to Bata. I went back there after informing my parents. When I reached there, I didn’t meet him and I kept searching.

“I went back home and gave the money to my mother who kept it inside her wardrobe. I was afraid because I was eager to hand over the money back to the owner. I had no intention to touch a penny. it’s not mine, as such prohibited for me.”

Salisu recounts hardship suffered by his family

Salisu noted that despite the difficulty in his house, they (he and his parents) had no intention to whisk away with the money.

He stated that cooking twice daily in his home was difficult, saying that even when the money was with them, they still didn't cook.

Reacting to the good act of Salisu, the owner of the money who spoke through his brother, said he had given up on the money.

He thanked Salisu's parents for raising him correctly and donated the sum of N400,000 as a gesture of appreciation.

The owner said:

“I never thought these kind of boys exists on earth. I had given up already, but I got my money back. Alhamdulillah! I really appreciate him and his parents. They are facing difficulties but they didn’t touch even a penny from my money.”

Source: Legit.ng