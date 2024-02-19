Hundreds of prospective admission seekers have been given free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms in Osun state.

Osun state - The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to hundreds of prospective admission seekers in Osun state.

As reported by TVC News, the beneficiaries undertook oral and written screening exercises before qualifying for the free Jamb registration.

It was also gathered that the prospective admission seekers were confirmed to have a minimum of five credit passes in their SSCE before taking the screening.

The former Osun state governor embarked on the initiative to ensure less privileged achieve their dream of becoming graduates in different fields of study.

The annual scholarship initiative will also monitor beneficiaries when they eventually make it into higher institutions.

Meanwhile, Modakeke Progressive International gave out free WAEC forms to over 150 senior secondary School students from both private and public Schools.

The Ogunsuwa of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola is appreciative of the gesture calling on others to contribute their quota to the development of the town.

The event featured the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries.

Osun lawmaker announces free UTME forms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Hon Akinyode Abidemi Oyenusi, a member representing Ife North in the Osun state House of Assembly, announced Ireyode JAMB (UTME) form 2024 for students who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Oyenusi said the application to get the free UTME form would start from Monday, January 22-Friday, January, 26.

The deputy speaker said interested students should visit the Ireyode constituency office, along Moro junction, the Second building beside the Central Mosque, Moro, to obtain the form. Oyenusi disclosed that the qualifying test will be held on Monday, 29th January 2024. According to Oyenusi, the initiative is part of his committed efforts to resuscitate academic excellence in his constituency.

