Hon Akinyode Abidemi Oyenusi has announced free UTME registration for students in his constituency, North North in Osun state

Oyenusi said interested students can start applying for the free UTME form from Monday, January 22-Friday, January, 26.

The lawmaker added that qualifying test will be held to pick successful applicants on Monday, 29th January 2024.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ife North, Osun state - Hon Akinyode Abidemi Oyenusi, a member representing Ife North in the Osun state house of assembly, has announced Ireyode JAMB (UTME) form 2024 for students who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Oyenusi said the application to get the free UTME form will starts from Monday, January 22-Friday, January, 26.

The lawmaker made this known this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @IreYode.

The Deputy Speaker said interested student should visit the ireyode constituency office, along moro junction, second building beside central mosque, moro to obtain the form.

Oyenusi disclosed that qualifying test will be held on Monday, 29th January 2024.

According to Oyenusi, the initiative is part of his committed efforts to resuscitate academic excellence in his constituency.

