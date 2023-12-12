Direct Entry candidates seeking to gain admission to Nigerian universities will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said Direct Entry candidates will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the test will measure the candidate’s skills and not be the usual subjects test, The Punch reported.

JAMB to conduct verbal reasoning tests for 2024 DE candidates to assess their academic potential

Source: Facebook

Oloyede made this known during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, December 11.

He added that the aptitude test would comprise the following, Verbal, Abstract, Mechanical and Numeric Reasoning, Data Checking, and Work Sampling.

“As from 2024, JAMB will conduct an Aptitude Test for all Direct Entry candidates to assess their academic potential or career suitability, as well as their mental or physical capacity.”

The JAMB boss noted that “It is an intelligent test that will measure the candidate’s current cognitive skills and will not be the usual subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Government, Physics, etc.”

Direct Entry registration will only be at JAMB offices

Oloyede disclosed that from 2024, all DE registration will only be at the JAMB offices nationwide.

The Registrar stated that DE candidates must provide the following information at the point of registration:

Registration/Matriculation Number of the previous school attended where the qualification was obtained

Subjects of qualification

Awarding Institution

The Institution attended

Year of graduation

Admission letters where necessary

JAMB discloses Direct Entry will start sitting for same exams as UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced a new policy change for DE candidates seeking to gain admission to Nigerian universities.

JAMB's spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said DE candidates will henceforth sit for the same examination as the UTME candidates.

Benjamin disclosed that the decision was made in order for DE candidates to justify the possession of their A-level certificates.

JAMB announces date 2024 UTME registration will begin

JAMB released date registration for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will begin.

According to the board, the sales of forms for the 2024 UTME will begin on Monday, January 15 and end on Monday, February 26.

Benjamin disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 29, adding that the UTME will hold between April 19 and 20 in 2024.

