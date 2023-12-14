Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, has advised Nigerian youths to acquire skills in securing their future

According to academics, certificates would no longer be enough to secure jobs because many opportunities would spring up in the information world and skills not taught in schools would be needed

Oloyede then advised that Nigerians should prepare their minds to learn, relearn and unlearn to avoid lamentation at the end

Malete, Kwara - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has urged Nigerian students to seek skills in the information world because certificates would no longer guarantee jobs in the long run.

Speaking on Thursday, December 14, at the 11th convocation of the Kwara State University in Malete, the academic advised that Nigerians should continue learning, unlearning and relearning to survive the information age challenges, The Nation reported.

Oloyede said:

”Learning, Unlearning and Relearning: Prerequisites for the Digital Age”.

Professor Oloyede speaks on how to survive unemployment

He maintained that the importance of learning, relearning and unlearning cannot be overlooked as a remedy that gives tonic to successful living in the current dispensation.

His statement reads in part:

”Graduation is not the termination of learning, but the beginning of learning and a matriculation into the university of life."

According to the JAMB registrar, the people who can learn, relearn and unlearn will be the successful ones, and those who did not have the mindset to accommodate the trial would lament perpetually.

New jobs will emerge in tech, JAMB registrar reveals

He stressed that new opportunities would emerge in the tech sector and that many skills not taught in the schools would be required.

His comment partly reads:

”Degrees would no longer be sole guarantors of jobs, but demonstrable skills will."

He added that the onus lies on everyone to prepare for the challenges of the Information Age by taking lifelong learning seriously and being willing to change as circumstances unfold.

