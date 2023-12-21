JAMB has denied the claim that it has increased the amount that candidates will pay for the 2024 UTME forms

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, explained that the extra money students would be paying was meant for the CBT centres

According to the JAMB registrar, the centres had to increase their money because of the high cost of fuel in the country

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the extra money the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates will be paying was meant for the operators of the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

According to Daily Trust, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, said the operators have charged the money to cover the high fuel cost in the country.

JAMB denies increasing 2024 UTME form Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

Oloyede then denied the report that JAMB had increased the fees for the 2023 UTME forms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The professor made the clarification while appearing before the House of Representatives committee on basic education at the national assembly on Wednesday, December 20.

How JAMB runs the business with CBT centres during UTME

He explained that the examination boy only facilitated the collection of the payments to stop the operators from exploiting the UTME candidates.

His statement reads in part:

"You can see from the press in the past week that JAMB has increased the cost. What we have done is allow the CBT centres to charge more than they are charging. But because we are going to collect it for them, why are we collecting it? Because if we leave them alone, they will extort the students, and they will be collecting N4000 or N5000. That is why we said pay to us, and we would transfer it to you weekly.”

Oloyede berated some universities for admitting more than the approved students, stating that this affects the student's academic performance.

"Seek alternative skills to secure jobs": JAMB registrar tells Nigerian youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that Professor Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, has advised Nigerian youths to acquire skills to secure their future.

According to academics, certificates would no longer be enough to secure jobs because many opportunities would spring up in the information world and skills not taught in schools would be needed.

Oloyede then advised that Nigerians should prepare their minds to learn, relearn and unlearn to avoid lamentation at the end.

Source: Legit.ng