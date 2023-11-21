At least 84 students have graduated with first-class honours from the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dilli Dogo, made this known ahead of the university’s 11th convocation

Prof. Dogo disclosed that two eminent Nigerians would be awarded honorary degrees in oil and petroleum engineering and medical sciences

FCT, Abuja - The Vice Chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, Prof. Dilli Dogo, said 84 out of the 1,251 graduated with first-class honours.

Dogo stated this ahead of the university’s 11th convocation slated for Wednesday, November 22, ThisDay reported.

He added that 632 Post-Graduate students will also be graduating out of which 45 would be awarded Doctor of Philosophy.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 21, Dodo said “employability of graduates as of today stands at 60 per cent globally,

As reported by The Punch, while giving a breakdown of the graduands, the VC said:

“There will be 43 medical graduates, 84 First Class, 203 have second class upper, 229 have second class lower and 10 with pass degrees. Also, there are 632 postgraduate students out of which 45 will be PhD degrees.

Dogo disclosed that business mogul, Dr Mohammed Indimi, and former Minister of Health/Professor of Obstetrics, Prof. Isaac Adewole, would be awarded honorary degrees

