A Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, Ijeoma Uchegbu, has been elected as President of Wolfson College.

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Uchegbu for epitomizing the ingenuity and brilliance of the Nigerian people

Tinubu commended Uchegbu, the current Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College for being an excellent ambassador for the country.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience and top-flight researcher, Ijeoma Uchegbu, on her election as President of Wolfson College.

The University of Cambridge announced Uchegbu as the seventh President of Wolfson College, one of its 31 colleges.

Uchegbu is known for her groundbreaking work in nanoparticle drug delivery.

The current Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London will succeed the current President, Professor Jane Clarke, on 1 October 2024.

Reacting to her election, Professor Uchegbu said she looks forward to helping students realise their ambitions and potential

“I am so thrilled to be joining Wolfson College, an ambitious and forward-thinking College. It will be an honour to lead such a lively, diverse and engaged student community in an environment where people are stimulated culturally, socially and intellectually. I look forward to working with the Governing Body, staff and students to help realise their ambitions and potential.”

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu commended Uchegbu for being an excellent ambassador for the country.

Tinubu said Uchegbu epitomizes the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work of the Nigerian people.

The statement shared via X page (formerly known as Twitter) , partially read:

“The President applauds Professor Uchegbu as epitomizing the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that are consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.”

