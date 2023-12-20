Ishaq Oloyede has maintained that the reports on the increment of the JAMB fee for the 2024 examination to N7,700 from the initial N5.700, were false

JAMB Registrar Oloyede made this disclosure on Wednesday, December 20, during an appearance before a committee of the House of Representatives

However, he noted that the examination body increased the registration form for UTME because of increase in cost of running CBT centers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked reports it increased the registration fee for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2024.

The board said the cost of purchasing the UTME form remained N3,500 despite an increase in its cost of production and the harsh economic realities, The Nation reported.

Recall that the examination board in a statement issued via its official website on X page (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement released on Sunday, December 17, JAMB's updated registration fees are outlined as follows:

"Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira Only (N7,700) for UTME registration inclusive of a mock examination, and Six Thousand Two Hundred Naira Only (N6,200) for UTME registration without the mock examination."

In a siwft move, JAMB’s public communication advisor, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday, December 20, said there is no increase in the registration fee for its 2024 UTME, The Punch reported.

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, also confirmed the development on Wednesday, during an appearance before a committee of the House of Representatives.

JAMB stated further that the cost of the Board examination fee remained low to ensure that candidates are not overburdened.

The statement reads:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains N3500. The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1500, which is the cost of setting the main UTME, and N1500 as the cost of the optional Mock-UTME etc is to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres.”

JAMB begins registration for 2024 UTME/DE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the 2024 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration dates.

In a statement on Sunday, December 17, JAMB announced that prospective candidates can begin creating their profiles on the JAMB website.

It also stated that prospective candidates have six weeks, until Monday, February 26, to complete their registration.

JAMB announces verbal reasoning tests for 2024 DE candidates

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB said Direct Entry candidates will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

The registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the test would measure the candidates' skills and not be the usual subjects' test.

Oloyede made this known during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, December 11.

