Mass failure has been recorded in the 2023 professional qualifying examination for teachers nationwide

The examination, organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), was announced on Monday, December 18

The TRCN's report confirmed that 3,963 teachers out of more than 15,000 who sat for the examination failed

A total of 3,963 teachers who participated in the November 2023 Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers nationwide, administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), did not meet the required standards.

The TRCN, responsible for assessing the professional knowledge of individuals in the teaching field, disclosed this information.

During a press briefing on Monday, December 18, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar of TRCN, conveyed that the council remains committed to enhancing the quality of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

As reported by Punch, Prof Ajibola said:

“A total of 15,753 sat the examination in 38 Centres across the country, out of this, we have 10,636 that passed which is about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963.”

Ajiboye mentioned that some candidates were not present, and others faced result cancellations due to engaging in exam malpractices.

According to reports, the November session started on November 23, 2023, and concluded on November 25, 2023.

