JAMB has opened its portal for 2024 UTME and DE registration, urging prospective students to mark key dates

Starting from the creation of profiles to the examination days, the commencement of the 2024 UTME and DE registration process has begun

With the deadline for the 2024 UTME registration set for February 26, candidates are reminded to adhere to the timeline and fulfill all requirements

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced the creation of profiles for candidates set to register for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 17, via its official website on X page (formerly Twitter), JAMB revealed that the sale of application forms would kick off on Monday, January 15, 2024.

According to the statement, candidates are urged to also take note of the essential dates for the forthcoming UTME/DE exercise, as detailed on the official JAMB website.

The statement reads thus:

*2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination/ Direct Entry*

"This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that creation of Profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents would commence on Monday 15th January, 2024."

JAMB also urged the UTME and DE candidates to noted down the important dates for the exercise slated for 2024, urging them to visit its website for more information and clarification.

You are to please take note of the following important dates for the coming UTME/DE exercise:

1.Creation of Profile: Ongoing

2.Commencement of 2024 UTME Registration Date: 15th January, 2024.

3.Deadline for the 2024 UTME Registration: 26th February, 2024.

4.Registration Fee forthe 2024 UTME: N7,700 (WITH MOCK); N6,200 (WITHOUT MOCK).

http://5.Sale of Application documents for Foreign Candidates: $30

http://6.Sale of 2024 Direct Entry (DE) application documents: Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

7.Deadline for the 2024 DE application : Thursday, March 28, 2024.

8. 2024 UTME Mock Examination Date: 7th March, 2024.

9.Printing of 2024 UTME Examination Slips: 10th April, 2024.

10.2024 UTME Examination Date: Friday 19th April to Monday 29th April, 2024.

*For more enquiries, kindly visit our website at http://jamb.gov.ng, our social media handles or any JAMB office near you.*

