Nigerians are voicing their dissatisfaction following the recent increase in registration fees for JAMB exams

The updated fees sparked widespread criticisms from concerned Nigerians who believed the hike was unnecessary

In an official statement released to the public earlier, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced the increment

The recent announcement of increased registration fees for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams has triggered a wave of discontent among Nigerians.

Netizens have taken to social media to voice their frustration, with many expressing concerns about the financial burden placed on students and their families.

JAMB increases registration fee Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/ Getty Images Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Outrage looms over increased JAMB fees

The updated fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been met with criticisms, as Nigerians question the accessibility and affordability of education in the country.

According to JAMB's official statement, here are the new registration fees for the UTME exams:

"With mock examination: N7,700, Without mock examination: N6,200."

Before the recent adjustment, the cost for the JAMB form without a mock exam was N5,700, and the form with a mock exam was priced at N6,700.

Netizens call for free JAMB registration

Amidst the uproar over the increased JAMB exam fees, calls for free registration have grown louder.

Netizens are advocating for a system where students can access the exams without the financial strains associated with the new fees.

Many argue that education is a fundamental right and should not be hindered by financial barriers.

@lostboy_01 reacted:

“Jamb is supposed to be free.”

@DaveHero said:

“Wahala Abi jamb wan Jam.”

@Ahmardu reacted:

“Everything just they increase for this country.”

@Ebukamachala said:

“In a country that their universities go on yearly strike plus no jobs afterwards? Una go dey alright.”

@Ad3sanya_ said:

“Every one should go and learn work.”

@Lawrencbeka reacted:

“Them no want make the poor go school normal.”

@ccc_4our commented:

“Wahala, pesin go still overpay for exams wey e no sure say e go pass.”

Girl risks losing admission over lack of fund for fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl, Eche Mercy, is on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a career in medicine and surgery.

In a sad post on Facebook, Mercy opened up about her challenges and sought help from kind netizens. The orphan who lost her parents in 2009 said her aunt had been her sole sponsor ever since the demise of her parents.

Mercy said her aunt cannot sponsor her education at the university level due to financial restraints.

Source: Legit.ng