Professor Umar Ka’oje in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has received commendation for returning N1.1m wrongly sent to him

The professor who earlier lecturer at the NDA, received the money after the expiration of his contract with the highest Nigeria's military academy

Major-General John-Ochefu Ochai, a commandant in the NDA, visited the university with the commendation letter from the military

Zaria, Kaduna - A professor in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Umar Ka’oje, has been commended for voluntarily returning over N1 million that was wrongly paid to his bank account.

John-Ochefu Ochai, a major-general and commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) visited the institution to commend the professor for the kind gesture, Premium Times reported.

Professor returned over N1m mistakenly sent to him Photo Credit: Ahmadu Bello University

Source: Twitter

The money that was sent to the academic was N1,153,953.36. The money said said to have been paid after the expiration of his teaching contract with the military academy.

Army General visited ABU Professor for returning N1.1m

The commandant's visit to the university was accompanied with a letter of commendation to the professor from the NDA. The letter was dated September 11.

Ochai was received by the Head of the Department of Political Science and International Studies, Rahanatu Lawal.

The departmental head said:

”Only a few people today could exhibit Professor Ka’oje’s uncommon moral courage stressing such exemplary character should be emulated.”

NDA commends ABU lecturer for returning N1.1m

On his part, Ochai said his visit was to follow up the commendation letter earlier written to the professor and for him to fiurther expressed his appreciation for such an act.

According to the commandant, the action showed that the professor was an extraordinary rare in the Africa's clime.

He then pledged that the NDA will further honour the professor at an appropriate time.

Source: Legit.ng