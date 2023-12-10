Professor Kabir Ahmed Abu-Bilal of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state, has a catalogue of academic degrees

However, to make ends meet, the scholar also engages in welding business via a roadside workshop

The professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering said welding has been his passion

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Zaria, Kaduna state - A Nigerian university professor, Kabir Ahmed Abu-Bilal, has caught attention after it emerged that he is a welder.

The Kaduna-based professor said what he generated from the workshop in a month doubled his monthly salary as a professor, stressing that it is one of the beauties of handiwork.

'I profited from welding': Professor

Speaking to Daily Trust, the professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, said welding had been a passion for him and another way of using God-given talents to be self-reliant.

The professor explained that the passion for handiwork was driven by his academic discipline, where he teaches students both theory and practical aspects of the course.

His words:

“Since we deal with electrical equipment during our practical lessons, I easily developed the passion for welding and started doing it with some of my students, who are more brilliant than me in the practical.

“I, therefore, learnt more of practical from them and added it to my theatrical knowledge, which made me understand the trade faster."

Furthermore, the ABU lecturer noted that while at the practical workshop of the university, private works started to come, but authorities of the higher institution got to know and they put a ban on outside jobs.

He faulted the university for not collaborating with him and others "to generate some revenue for the department and institution as a whole".

He recalled that during the last strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) when lecturers were denied months-long salaries, he did not feel the strike's impact.

He said:

“In fact, some of my colleagues came here to borrow money because they learnt the hard way. Others just came for help due to the non-payment of salaries."

