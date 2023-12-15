The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promoted Shem Obafiaye, the originator of the famous remark "My Oga at the Top"

Obafiaye, alongside two other officers, was elevated to deputy commandants-general at the headquarters of the NSCDC

He was conferred the new rank by the Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, on Friday, December 15

FCT, Abuja - Shem Obafiaye, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer famous for the 'Oga At The Top' statement, has recently been promoted to deputy commandant-general.

In a notable incident in 2013, Obafiaye, serving as the Lagos commandant of the NSCDC at the time, gained widespread attention when he struggled to provide the organization's website during an appearance on the Channels Television breakfast show Sunrise Daily.

He said:

“The website is… excuse me… wait… it can only be made known by my Oga at the top.”

“I cannot categorically tell you one now and my Oga at the top would give you another one."

The famous phrase wiggled its way into Nigerian pop culture as it was seen in customised shirts and mentioned in comedy sketches, conversations, and even songs.

Ten years after Obafiaye's howler on national TV, he has been promoted by the federal government.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, conferred the title of deputy commandants-general upon Obafiaye and two other colleagues, namely Fasiu Adeyinka, former Kwara commandant, and Raji, former Imo commandant, during a decoration ceremony.

The minister said:

“As the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I decorated the three new Deputy Commandants General of the NSCDC.”

Netizens react to Obafiaye's promotion

Meanwhile, Obafiaye's promotion got several reactions from netizens.

@CalebSRH wrote:

"My Oga at the top... " has finally arrived the top. Congratulations Sir."

@kmrs4000 wrote:

"Wow... "My Oga at the Top" is finally At the Top ooooo.... Congrats to all the Senior Officers..."

Abiola Akinnubi with the X handle, @abbeyResearches wrote:

"Just for your fyi.. your website is not working... perhaps that's all."

