A viral post about a blind woman who was blessed with triplets has earned her good luck from kind netizens

After the post went viral, many who came across the post felt empathy for her and decided to lend a helping hand

Good Samaritans on social media donated items in cash and in-kind to assist the blind woman and her family

Kindness and empathy are not uncommon to witness in Nigeria, and this goes a long way in restoring the faith of many in humanity.

A visually impaired Nigerian woman recently went viral after she was blessed with the gift of triplets. It was a safe delivery.

Sadly, the new mother and her husband were not so financially buoyant.

Thanks to the power of social media, people's attention was steered towards the plight of the new parents.

Many donations were made to help ease the pressure and show empathy. The gifts comprised different baby products, various brands of diapers, baby food, clothes for the little ones, beds for the nursery, little chairs, bath sets, powder, baby oil, and so much more.

The new parents posed for pictures with the items to show appreciation for the gifts to all who heard their call for help.

