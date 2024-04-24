No fewer than 1.94 million candidates sat for the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said its major problem was impersonation relating to double NIN

The registrar of the examination, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said he has seen something which JAMB need to improve on

Kaduna state - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said its major challenge in the ongoing 2024 UTME was impersonation with most of the cases involving candidates with double National Identification Number (NIN).

The JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said the examination body would take up the issue with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

JAMB highlights impersonation and double NIN a major challenge

Oloyede stated this while inspecting Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Kaduna state on Wednesday, April 24.

1.94m students sat for 2024 UTME

He disclosed that no fewer than 1.94 million candidates sat for the 2024 UTME across all the CBT centres nationwide, The Nation reports.

He added that less than 100,000 candidates are remaining to write the examination after today’s session

Oloyede said the exercise was faster because of the pace at which JAMB cleared candidates and captured biometrics.

According to The Guardian, Oloyode said this was part of JAMB’s re-engineering process towards ensuring hitch-free exercise.

“Even today, I have seen something which we need to improve on, but most importantly, we have done so many things in the background to make the exercise faster, more efficient and better. We have increased the level of automation,”

He added that:

“Out of the country’s 775 centres, those who failed were not up to 20, and only one failed. Less than 30 of the centres failed at the first session because of ill preparation.”

JAMB arrests father for writing UTME for son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a yet-to-be-identified father was arrested for writing the ongoing 2024 UTME for his son.

Oloyede frowned at examination cheaters and impersonators while describing the action of the arrested father as “uncalled for.”

The JAMB boss lamented the kind of parenting children are exposed to in this generation. He said the examination was able to arrest the man because the board was ahead of the impersonators.

