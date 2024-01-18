The federal government has reiterated that the January 2024 date for the take-off of the student loan scheme remains sacrosanct

Yusuf Sununu, minister of state for education, gave the affirmation while addressing newsmen after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Sununu, all is set for the scheme to begin with the completion of the student loan scheme’s website

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria will open the website for the much-anticipated student loan soon.

As reported by Premium Times, the opportunity will kick off this January (2024).

The Tinubu government says it is committed to the student loan initiative. Photo credits: Houston Chronicle, Soeren Stache

Source: Getty Images

January take-off plans for student loan intact – Minister

The minister of state for education, Yusuf Sununu, said the January 2024 date for the take-off of the student loan was still in place.

Sunubu added that a website had already been working for interested Nigerian university students with the requisite criteria.

The minister disclosed the update on Wednesday, January 17, while briefing state house correspondents after the first federal executive council (FEC) meeting for 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the weekly FEC meeting which is presided over by the president and attended by cabinet members as well as other top aides of Tinubu is always held every Wednesday.

Sununu said:

“January is a reality. Already the website is almost done. Application for beneficiaries is going to be online…and you can access your loan within 30 days."

Arise Television also noted the FG's pledge.

The media house quoted Sununu as saying:

"The criteria for you is to get your admission, to be in Nigeria, and find yourself in a public school. If you are qualified, you have to apply online, which will be processed promptly, and you can access your loan within 30 days.

“Fund has been set aside in the 2024 budget and the supplementary budget 2023.

"The essence is to increase and ease access to students who want to procure their higher education in Nigeria. And it is also mainly for tertiary institutions.”

FEC approves federal workers' life assurance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu and the FEC approved the payment of renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance for federal workers.

Minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed the update on the Group Life Assurance.

Source: Legit.ng