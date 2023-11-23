African students have a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe for a fully-funded master's programme in 2024

The Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP) covers the tuition fee for the duration of the programme, flight ticket to and from The Netherlands etc

Successful applicants living allowance for the duration of the programme (24 months) will be covered

Netherlands - Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands has opened its door to students from the African continent to pursue their Master’s degree for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to the institution, the scholarship is called the Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP). It is targeted at talented and motivated students to support capacity building in Africa.

Components of the scholarship

Travel to and from The Netherlands

Living allowance for the duration of the programme (24 months)

Tuition fee coverage for the duration of the programme (24 months)

Visa costs and costs for health insurance

A budget for one seminar in Europe (travel, stay, registration fee)

Requirements

1. You are a citizen of an African country.

2. You must have applied for a master’s programme at Wageningen University & Research before the given deadline.

3. You are unconditionally admitted to this MSc programme.

4. You are an excellent and proven top 5% student with a First class honours degree and a GPA of 80% or higher in a Bachelor's degree.

Application timeline

February 1 2024 - Deadline to apply for an MSc programme

March 21, 2024 - Invitation of selected candidates to take part in the further selection process (approx. 40 candidates will be selected)

April 4, 2024 - Deadline for the assignment

April 17, 2024 - Decision about invitation online interviews communicated (approx. 20 candidates will be interviewed)

April 23 – May 3, 2024 - MS Teams interviews

May 13, 2024 - Results of the selection process communicated

Commencement of MSc programme - 1 September 2024

Interested applicants are to apply for the master’s programme here.

A global mobility and migration expert, @Cherrychristie2, advised interested applicants on how to go about the application process.

