There is good news for Nigerian and international students who want to study abroad on scholarships in Australia

A researcher, Dr Sylvie Watikum, has listed 14 universities in Australia with no application fees for admissions.

The scholarship consultant said the 14 universities in Australia will also provide scholarships for Nigerians and other international students in 2024.

Researcher and scholarships consultant, Dr. Sylvie Watikum, has given hope to Nigerians who want to study abroad and on scholarship.

Watikum said there are 14 universities in Australia with no application fees for admissions.

Melbourne, other 13 Australian Universities that provie Scholarships for Nigerians, other int'l students Photo Credit: Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to her, the universities will provide scholarships to international students in 2024.

The consultant, who said she has helped 12 students get scholarships in 2023, disclosed this via her X page (formerly known as Twitter) @sylviewatikum

1. Bond University

2.RMIT-University_Country specific

3. University of South Australia (UniSA)_Country specific

4. Central Queensland University (CQUniversity)

5. Griffith University

6. University of Wollongong (UOW)

7. Charles Darwin University (CDU)

8. James Cook University(JCU)

9. University of Notre Dame Australia

10. Australian Catholic University (ACU)

11. University of New England (UNE)

12. Melbourne University

13. Victoria University

14. University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

15. University of Adelaide

16. university of Tasmania

