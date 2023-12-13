Young Nigerians have the opportunity to live and study in Switzerland under a fully funded scholarship programme

The ETH Zurich is offering an opportunity under a Master's degree studies international scholarship

Bern, Switzerland - A fully-funded scholarship opportunity for Nigerians and other international students has surfaced at ETH Zurich.

Legit.ng reports that ETH Zurich is one of the leading universities for science and technology in Switzerland.

The opportunity, ETH Zurich Scholarship 2024, is for those with a Bachelor’s Degree with grade A. If you would like to pursue your Master’s degree in Switzerland, you might be interested in the ETH Zurich Excellence Scholarship 2024.

Applicants are to submit their applications online and submit the supporting documents required for their application.

According to information sighted by Legit.ng on the university's website, applicants will be required to upload a pre-proposal for their master’s thesis in addition to the documents for the master’s admission.

Selected applicants will receive full coverage for their study and living costs during the Master’s degree course for the entire duration of the course.

The deadline for the opportunity's application is Friday, December 15, 2023.

Benefits of ETH Zurich scholarship 2024 in Switzerland:

A monthly stipend of CHF 12’000 (about N10,774,434)

Full tuition fee

Living expenses

ETH Zurich scholarship 2024: Eligibility

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree with grade A

Can be either indigenous or international student

How to apply

Applicants should submit their applications online and submit the supporting documents required for their application. Furthermore, you will be required to upload a pre-proposal for your master’s thesis in addition to the documents for the master’s admission.

You must apply within the first application window if you wish to be considered.

