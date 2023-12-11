Rebecca Adama, the best-graduating student at the 2022/2023 set of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state., has shared her journey to academic excellence

The law graduate with a 4.87 CGPA said her secondary school teacher considered her unintelligent and talked down on her

Adama said she was not an exceptional student growing up but with diligence and hard work, she was able to achieve the academic feat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Owo, Ondo state - Rebecca Adama has graduated with a Cumulative Gross Point Average (CGPA) of 4.87 to emerge as the best-graduating student at the 2022/2023 set of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

Adama said one of her teachers labelled her unintelligent and dullard during her secondary school education, Leadership reported.

Achievers University’s best-graduating student says her secondary school teacher called her an unintelligent student Photo Credit:@tngbreaking

Source: Twitter

The law graduate stated this at the 13th Convocation and 16th Foundation Anniversary of the university in Owo.

“Growing up, I was not an exceptional student and I had this teacher back then, who saw me as a dullard and talked me down. The teacher told me that I could not answer a particular question asked because it was meant for intelligent students.

“Before I got to university, I lost my mother. And my siblings and I said we must be diligent and work harder. So, with the help of God, with diligence and hard work, I am what I am today.

She added that she never had the intention of graduating as the best student when she gained admission into the university.

Adama explained that she was just diligent in her studies and it paid off.

“Getting into the higher institution, it was not one of my goals to be among the best students because I didn’t think of it at all but I gave due diligence to my studies and it has paid off now.

“I have come to realise that there are no special people, the result is the same when the principles are right. Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might.”

“I cried when I scored 305 in UTME”: says Nile University first-class graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 21-year-old Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel demonstrated that there’s no need to settle for less when you can aim for the sky.

Jameswilliams graduated with a 4.95 CGPA to emerge as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Economics. He was also the overall Best Graduating Student (First Runner-Up) and Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

CU first-class graduate repeats dad’s academic feat 25 years after

A first-class graduate of Mass Communication from Crawford University, Ogun State, Eniola Oluwagunna, brought smiles to the faces of her parents as she repeated her father’s academic feat 25 years after he graduated.

Eniola graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.91 to emerge as the best-graduating student with seven awards.

Source: Legit.ng