A Nigerian man who completed his medical degree after almost a decade has inspired others.

The young man, Olukayode Ayodeji graduated from Ekiti State University and is now be eligible to be called a doctor forever.

He thanked his parents.

Ayodeji recounted that it was not an easy ride as there were ups and downs but he eventually persevered to the finish line.

Speaking briefly with Legit.ng, he said he was grateful for the experience gained:

“I am grateful for all the years and how far it has taken me. I look forward to an even more eventful year ahead.”

Ayodeji also indicated that it would be a single story if he only delved into the negativity of spending almost a decade in the university without looking at the brighter side.

He said:

“However, dwelling on the challenges would be falling prey to the dangers of telling a single story, which the novelist Chimamanda Adichie warns us against. If I experienced sadness, I also experienced an equal amount of joy. If there were moments of self-doubt, there were also moments of strengthened self-belief. My overall happiness grew alongside my knowledge. For every bad memory, I have countless good ones to compensate.”

Ayodeji also thanked his parents who had been supportive all those years, adding that they were his pillar.

“And if I faced challenges, they were not insurmountable. Therefore, I am deeply grateful to my parents, my brother, my friends, my seniors, and my teachers - whose unwavering support and belief in me buoyed me up on countless days.”

