No less than 19 universities were approved by the federal government in the year 2022 and they're now functioning

Data obtained from the website of the national university commission showed that 1 federal university, and 6 state universities were issued licences to operate in the country last year

Following the long industrial action by the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) in 2022, the federal government certified 12 private universities to commence operation the same year

The federal government through the National University Commission (NUC) approved about 19 federal, state and private universities for operations between January and December 2022.

An analysis of the data obtained from the NUC website showed that only 1 federal university was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the year 2022.

NUC approves 19 universities in 2022

A further breakdown also revealed that 6 state and 12 private universities were also approved.

New Federal University

King David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi state

Names of New States Universities

The Lagos University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu The Enugu State University of Medicine and Applied Sciences, Igbo-Eno The Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo State The Lagos University of Education, Ijanikin The Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto University of Ilesa, Osun State

Names of new private universities

PEN Resource University, Gombe Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede, Delta State Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University, Kano Sports University, Idumuje, Ugboko, Delta State Baba Ahmed University, Kano State Saisa University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto State Nigerian British University, Asa, Abia State Peter University, Achina-Onneh Anambra State Newgate University, Minna, Niger State The European University of Nigeria, Duboyi, FCT NorthWest University Sokoto State

