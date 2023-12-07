The young man who became the best graduation student from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri has revealed his secret

The smart student, Henry Anozie, made it clear that he pictured his background and decided there was no option than to do well in school

Henry revealed that he used 12 hours to study each day and that his life was 70% academics and 30% was used for other social activities

The brilliant student who graduated as best from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, said he depended on God for his support.

Apart from God, the student, Henry Anozie revealed that he put a lot of effort in his studies, making sure to study his books always.

Henry said he studied for 12 hours daily. Photo credit: TikTok/@thesocialduke_.

Source: Twitter

In a short video shared on Twitter by The Social Duke, Henry reveal that he devoured at least 12 hours of studies each day.

According to Henry, his life consists of 70% academics and 30% other social activities.

He said his father is a carpenter and that he decided to push himself to succeed academically because of his background.

Henry graduated with a final CGPA of 4.93, an impressive feat which has earned him many accolades on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media users praise Henry

@emmaoghenemaga said:

"You will go places. This is just the beginning of greatness."

@OliviaOputa_ said:

"Children who remember the hardship of their parents are the best. Toping it up with God you would definitely go places."

@T___Banky commented:

"You sha no fit ever pressure me. Even when I finally decided to take my academics seriously, I no dey do pass 6 hrs and na usually 3 weeks to exam."

@Danny__Presh said:

"Mehn, do you know the shocking thing about this dude is that he's good all round? He's a good footballer, he's not even a nerd lol."

Source: Legit.ng