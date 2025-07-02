PZ Cussons has shared some good news with equity holders in the company after the heavy losses last year

The company has posted impressive profits, meaning that shareholders can expect some profits for the year

Recall that the company's Shareholders expressed their displeasure over the plans to convert its debt to equity

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has turned in the unaudited financial report for the year ended May 31, 2025, showing a post-tax profit of N5.54 billion.

This is a huge turnaround from the previous year's report, which showed a loss of N76.02 billion.

The unaudited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday also show that revenue grew by 40% from N152.25 billion to N212.63 billion.

Gross profit increased from N54.13 billion the previous year to N57.70 billion.

Profit before tax grew 116% from a loss of N108.10 billion to a profit of N16.86 billion for the just concluded financial year.

PZ Cussons defies FX losses, makes recovery

According to the report, PZ Cussons has reduced its FX losses, thus improving operational efficiency and recovering from the heavy losses in the 2024 financial year.

Forex losses in the latest report were down to N7.78 billion, from the N157.92 billion loss posted in the last financial year.

More profit for shareholders as PZ Cussons reduces expenses

The report also shows that expenses have reduced for the company in the just concluded financial year. Tax expenses were reduced from N32.17 billion to N11.32 billion.

Interest income rose from N1.11 billion to N1.33 billion, while interest expenses dropped to N3.59 billion. This gave the company a net interest cost of N2.26 billion, the PUNCH reports.

Cost of sales increases from N98.1 billion to N154.9 billion, slightly increasing gross profit for the company from N54.1 billion to N57.7 billion.

This resulted in higher earnings for shareholders, with profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders improving to N5.46 billion, up from a loss of N68.4 billion in the 2024 financial year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to N1, compared to a loss of N19 per share.

This financial result proves that the company is not leaving Nigeria anytime soon, just like it had earlier said.

Shareholders rejected PZ Cussons' debt-to-equity plan

Recall that shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc communicated their displeasure to the company over its debt-to-equity plans.

They warned that if implemented, it would erode share value and lead to other unsavoury consequences.

Nonetheless, some shareholders believe the current plan may be the safest way to manage the company's huge debts.

PZ Cussons sells palm oil business

In related news, PZ Cussons Plc recently divested from the palm oil business, PZ Wilmar Limited.

The company sold its 50% stake to Wilmar International Limited, its partner in the joint venture, for $70 million.

Legit.ng reported that both companies had partnered in 2010 to start the palm oil business as a joint venture.

