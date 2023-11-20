The Embassy of France in Nigeria Scholarship is offering fully funded scholarships to the African country's students to pursue a master’s degree

Interested persons of Nigerian extraction can pursue studies related to Environment and Risk Management

Legit.ng learnt that the opportunity provides support for transportation, a monthly allowance, housing guidance, healthcare coverage, visa fees, and national tuition fees

Paris, France - The Embassy of France is accepting applications from interested Nigerians who want to study for Masters in eligible programmes in the European nation.

Legit.ng understands that a Higher National Diploma (HND) is accepted for the programmes.

Study Masters in France: Embassy scholarship

Applications opened on Monday, November 6, and will close on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The scholarship caters for transportation, a monthly allowance, guidance to find affordable student housing, healthcare coverage throughout the studentship, visa fees, and national tuition fees in a public university.

A statement sighted on the website of CampusFrance Nigeria, a governmental organisation in charge of promoting French higher education, partly reads:

"Following the great success of the first edition launched in March 2023, the Embassy of France in Nigeria is renewing its scholarship program to finance a Master’s degree in a French public high education establishment for the academic year 2024/2025.

"Five grants will be awarded to the laureates wanting to pursue studies related to Environment and Risk Management.

"The deadline to submit your application is set on December 15th 2023.

"This program is funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research, and implemented by the French Embassy and Campus France Nigeria."

Eligibility criteria

Have Nigerian nationality and reside in Nigeria

Hold a Bachelor's degree or Higher National Diploma (Environment, Risk Management)

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Under 35 years of age

Be fully committed to taking up a course of study in France for the academic year from September/October 2024/2025

French proficiency is not a requirement for application if the program is held in English

First Class or Second Class Upper applications will be given priority consideration

What will be catered for?

The scholarship caters for:

Healthcare coverage throughout the training period

Visa fee

National tuition fees in a public university

Transportation

A monthly allowance

Guidance to find affordable student housing

How to apply

Register and apply via "Etudes en France"

You can access the platform here: https://pastel.diplomatie.gouv.fr/etudesenfrance/dyn/public/authentification/login.html.

