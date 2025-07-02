A hairdresser has celebrated braiding the hair of Ifeme Rebecca Iheoma, a student from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), who Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo, popularly known as Asherkine, had taken on a luxury date

Rebecca faced backlash online after the date, as a man came out to claim he is her boyfriend, countering her statement to Asherkine that she is not in any relationship

Despite Rebecca setting the records straight and disregarding the man's lies, some netizens still haven't forgiven her, prompting the hairdresser to beg on her behalf

A hairdresser, known as @gifty_palace, has appealed to netizens to stop trolling Ifeme Rebecca Iheoma, a University of Nigeria, Nsukka student, who content creator Asherkine had taken on a luxury date and spoiled with gifts.

The hairdresser pleaded with internet users as she posted a new video of Rebecca, who had recently patronised her for a hairdo.

A hairdresser celebrates braiding Ifeme Rebecca Iheoma's hair.

The hairdresser took pride in braiding Rebecca's hair and tagged her client 'Asherkine's newest baby'.

"Nothing do my shoulder.

"I just realise say na me dey braid Asherkine newest baby hair," words overlaid on the hairdresser's video read.

In the clip, Rebecca flaunted her new look after the hairstylist braided her hair. The hairdresser also hailed Asherkine. She wrote:

"Y’all should just leave her alone, stop the assumptions and cyber bullying 😩 @Becky❤️ enjoy yourself hun, you carry extra grace💗 @asherkine God bless your heart forever."

Rebecca, who had told Asherkine before the date that she is single, came under fire after a man claimed he is her boyfriend and lamented her denying him.

The young lady had since rubbished the man's claims, but it has not stopped netizens from trolling her.

A hairdresser proudly shows off Rebecca's new look after braiding her hair.

Reactions trail video of Rebecca

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Rebecca below:

🍒ᥫ᭡A N 𝕀 K 𝔸ꨄ🍒 said:

"As how Newest baby keh ? lol she don turn the boy kindness to romance."

emmanuel_idoko said:

"Guys, why the hate? She looks beautiful! Let her be, Na her luck."

Second-hand Boyfriend said:

"Asherkine is really a nice guy. It would be unfair if he helps only the beautiful ones."

SANDYz_FIT🎀 said:

"U still dey manage attachment plait hair after all the money the guy gi u."

Your toxic ex 😈 said:

"Asherkine: have you eaten? .👧: I never chop since I was born."

FG🪐🎒 said:

"Internet never forget, for you to see husband marry go hard you ,I swear you when you go realize your mistake."

Eeslamm_xx🧚 said:

"I con dey even fear if I go follow Asherkine if he sees me..what’s this hate for?"

June19 🥺💟 said:

"She's only maintaining a simple lifestyle. No fake and all. If she's flaunting, she will still be blasted. Y'all should just let her live her life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had opened up about Asherkine's 'real' source of wealth.

Rebecca reacts to allegations of denying boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ifeme Rebecca Iheoma, the UNN student whom Asherkine gave a treat, had denied knowing the man who claimed to be her boyfriend.

She rubbished the purported WhatsApp chats that circulated on social media, saying it is not hers. Her statement partly read:

"I'm here to debunk the whole story that has been going on about me denying my boyfriend and what not. First of all, the name 'Becky Chinaza' he is using is not my name and second of all, I don't know who this person is. And thirdly, the Whatsapp message that he has been sharing all round social media is not me. That is not even my DP on Whatsapp...''

