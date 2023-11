Katsina state - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina has approved N977 million (N977,023,000) to pay the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) fees for 48,385 candidates in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by the Kastina state government on Wednesday, November 22.

Details to follow shortly

Source: Legit.ng