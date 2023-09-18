New findings have revealed how developed some states within Nigeria are and what candidates go through seeking admission

Candidates from Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue to mention but a few are said to be given special consideration when seeking admission into Nigerian universities

Interestingly, almost all the northern states make up the trending list that has many Nigerians querying the activities of their leaders

In a recently published ranking, Adamawa state emerged and maintained the top position of educationally less developed states in Nigeria.

Candidates from these states enjoy special admission consideration when seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Source: Twitter

Closely followed by Bauchi state, in the second position with the same bracket of ranking.

As published by StatiSense on Monday, September 18, 2023, the full list of the states got many questioning their current and past leaders in the zone and how they fared while in service to the people.

While many hailed the leaders of the states that did not make the list, a few blasted the past leaders of the states on the list trending on X.

Below are the states that are less developed educationally, however, candidates from these states have special admission consideration;

⚫Adamawa

⚫Bauchi

Bayelsa

Benue

⚫Borno

Cross river

Ebonyi

⚫Gombe

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

Katsina

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Nasarawa

Niger

Plateau

Rivers

Sokoto

⚫Taraba

⚫Yobe

Zamfara

The colours above, signify the severity of the geopolitical zones.

Nigerians react to the report of least educationally developed states

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section on X page and reacted to the development.

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Almost all the Northern states are there. They are the ones with the loudest mouth when it comes to elections."

@LupinIkenga tweeted:

"Ndi Igbo, we need to come together and take Ebonyi off this list. It’s a big embarrassment seeing an Igbo state in this disgusting degrading list. We are bigger and better than this."

@eldermohammad tweeted:

"It's great to see that these states are providing special admission consideration for candidates. Access to education is essential for personal growth and societal development."

@TFKay_ tweeted:

"Kudos to Awolowo for exempting Yoruba states from the list."

@Ejikemuwa1 tweeted:

"Bayelsa and Rivers on this list? All their past and present Governors,all the stakeholders in there should bury their heads in shame. 2 oil producing states for that matter."

