Ikeja, Lagos state - Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election in Lagos state, on Monday, November 20, said alleged reckless spending under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, is not new.

Balogun, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said even the national budget is not absolved of such 'financial recklessness'.

'We pointed out malfeasance before', AA's Balogun

Balogun's comments come amid a notable revelation by the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, Funso Doherty. Doherty critised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on some of his projects.

The ADC chieftain in a post via X on Saturday, November 18, wrote an open letter to Sanwo-Olu on some contract awards reported by the state’s Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

The awards analysed by the accountant were from April to September, which to him “requires greater scrutiny.”

According to Doherty's letter, N2 billion was approved for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor.”

He said N18.5 million was awarded to the office of the chief of staff to the Lagos governor for the “supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chicken across the local government areas (LGAs) and wards in the state”.

Reacting to the allegation which has been trending on X, Balogun told Legit.ng:

"It has always been like that for several years if they have been understudying the Lagos state annual budget. Same thing for the national budget too.

"I won't want to create a mountain out of a molehill as if something entirely new just happened.

"During our campaigns the other time we identified a lot more and spoke about leakages in government spendings and revenues.

"We specifically talked about our IGR not well accounted for as much as not being judiciously utilised.

"As for me, nothing new has been raised based on what the budget as always looked like outside the fact that they were better summarised for public consumption."

As of the time of this report, the Lagos state government has yet to formally respond to Doherty’s claims.

