Nigeria Union of Teachers has kicked against the new examination method WAEC is planning to adopt for students writing WASSCE

The union maintained that the method won't work, noting the Nigeria education system is not ready and prepared for the computer-based examinations

The Secretary-General, NUT, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, further argues that there are a lot of factors that would hinder the success of the proposed CBE

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has faulted the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) introduction of computer-based examinations.

WAEC moves to introduce CBT for students, NUT reacts

NUT on Thursday, November 16, faulted WAEC's plans to migrate its West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates' examination diets from paper and pencil tests to computer-based examinations.

Recall on Monday, November 13, WAEC, in a statement, announced that the innovation would commence with WASSCE for private candidates, 2024 first series.

Reacting to the development, the secretary-general, NUT, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, argued that the Nigerian basic education sector was not ready and prepared for the proposed CBE.

Speaking with The Punch, Ike-Ene, argued lack of computers in schools, a lack or poor electricity supply, and unstable Internet networks would likely hamper the CBE being proposed by WAEC.

"Nigerians don’t have to roll out policies because it sounds good. The NUT can never tell you it does not know the importance of ICT but there is a big challenge about this WAEC CBE.

"Making decisions hastily is not the best, we are quick at copying things that won’t work. I tell you for free that it won’t work," he said.

