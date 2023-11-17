President Tinubu has taken a move that is against the will of ASUU and other stakeholders in the nation's educational sector

Tinubu's government on Friday, announced the cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40 percent despite multidimensional challenges confronting the universities

The education minister, Tahir Mamman, made this known at a programme in Ibadan and stated that universities are currently struggling

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, Novemebr 17, announced the cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40 percent from the internally generated revenues of federal universities.

Universities lament as Tinubu demands cancels 40% IGR deduction policy

As reported by PremiumTimes, Tinubu disclosed that the policy implementation is ill-timed.

The minister of education, Tahir Mamman, conveyed the president’s announcement during his speech at the 75th founder’s day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Friday, The Nation reported.

In his speech as a visitor to the university, Tinubu pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

Reacting to the concerns of the academic institutions in Nigeria, Tinubu said:

“The 40 percent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such a policy since our universities are struggling.”

ASUU drags Tinubu over funding of universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ASUU kicked against the move by the Tinubu-led federal government to withdraw from funding federal universities in the country.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the union, who sent the warning on Thursday, September 14, while appearing in an interview on Channels Television, said it is illegal for the federal government to stop funding federal institutions.

Tinubu warns varsities against arbitrary increment in fees

Legit.ng reported earlier that Tinubu sent a strong warning to authorities of public universities in Nigeria against what he described as the “arbitrary increase in various fees payable by Nigerian students.”

The president said the practice is unwholesome and lamented that it has imping negative impact on the growth and development of tertiary education in the country. He stressed that it has made many indigent youths not have access to tertiary education in the country.

Tinubu then assured Nigerians that his administration would work toward a stable and steady academic calendar in the country's tertiary institutions while urging the 14,866 graduates of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) to be the country's good ambassador.

