President Bola Tinubu has warned universities in the country against arbitrary increases in fees payable by students

The president said the development has blocked some Nigerian youths from having access to tertiary education in Nigeria

Tinubu then promised that his administration would ensure that universities in Nigeria have a stable and steady academic calendar

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - President Bola Tinubu has sent a strong warning to authorities of public universities in Nigeria against what he described as the “arbitrary increase in various fees payable by Nigerian students.”

The president said the practice is unwholesome and lamented that it has imping negative impact on the growth and development of tertiary education in the country. He stressed that it has made many indigent youths not have access to tertiary education in the country, Leadership reported.

Tinubu promises stable academic calendar in Nigeria universities

Tinubu then assured Nigerians that his administration would work toward a stable and steady academic calendar in the country's tertiary institutions while urging the 14,866 first degrees graduates of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) to be the country's good ambassador.

He urged them to extol their talents in revamping the dying economy of the country.

At the combined convocation of the UNIUYO, Tinubu was represented by Yusuf Sununu, the minister of state for education.

Tinubu reveals plan to improve universities standards

He disclosed that his administration had put machinery in place to ensure that the university played its role in teaching, researching and manpower development through the updating of the quality and standards of education across institutions in the country.

His statement reads in part:

“Let me reiterate my commitment to supporting quality and standard education at all levels in the country. This administration will work to optimize our university curricula in terms of quality access and relevance to our national needs.”

