FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

The appellate court affirmed Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state.

Revealed: 2 Key Reasons Why Appeal Court Sacked Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor

A report by Arise News indicates two reasons why the court sacked Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

1. 165,663 invalid votes

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal affirmed the Tribunal decision, which sacked Yusuf by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

The tribunal had sacked given the verdict on the ground that the ballot papers “were not signed or stamped by INEC”.

2. Abba Yusuf not qualified to run

Meanwhile, the court also ruled Yusuf wasn't qualified to run for governor in the first place.

According to judges, the sacked governor wasn't a member of the NNPP when the election was held.

