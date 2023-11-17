Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Parents and guardians rushed to pick their wards in schools following the judgement of the Appeal Court which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday, November 17.

A head teacher of one of the private schools in Normandsland area of Fagge local government area of Kano state told Daily Trust that the parents were worried that there could be a crisis over the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf by the Appeal Court.

There has been heightened anxiety among residents of Kano since Thursday, November 16, when the Appeal Court announced that it would deliver judgement on the state's governorship election dispute.

A businessman at Kwari market, Yunusa Abdullah, said:

“We are praying for things to go easily without any issue but for me, I will not even come to the market because you can never tell what will happen."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng