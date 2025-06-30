Nigerian singer Davido and Haitian musician, Wyclef Jean, are making headlines over their recent interaction

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the two music stars greeting each other at an event in Abuja

The heartwarming display between the two men drew the attention of many social media users and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and Haitian musician Wyclef Jean, have drawn the attention of netizens with their recent interaction.

Not long ago, the DMW boss and the former Fugees member bumped into each other at an event in Abuja and the way they greeted each other got many people talking.

Nigerians react to video of Davido and Wyclef Jean in Abuja. Photos: @davido, @wyclefjean

In a video that was posted on Wyclef’s Instagram page, he was seen taking a photo with a fan when Davido walked in and started to shout excitedly while running around the room.

Davido then extended his arm for a handshake and both men embraced each other before the DMW boss quickly exited the room.

The Nigerian singer was wearing a white traditional attire while Wyclef dressed up like a Nigerian with his red native attire paired with traditional beads around his neck and a black cap.

Wyclef accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“This is how I greet my nephew @davido @barclaywilliamsodionye @lissarea the food was amazing !!! But why you running ? Lol.”

See the video below:

Reactions to video of Davido and Wyclef

The video of Davido and Wyclef greeting each other made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of emotions from fans. Many of them were moved by the heartwarming display between the two musicians. Read some of their comments below:

Veeystitches_fashion said:

“Sweet Fanta Diallo😍.”

Chiefamaaa said:

“OBO loved worldwide.”

Tochi_lifestyle said:

“Life is sweet when you meet good people ♥️.”

Nenyeh._ said:

“Very difficult to see Davido without holding a cup of alcohol 🍺.”

Diary_of_a_nigeriann_guy said:

“DAVIDO is a real G.”

Papicouture21 said:

“@davido long live 001.”

Iamtherealallegedly said:

“So sweet🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥realest people.”

Rapuchi14 wrote:

“The meeting of the Legends 🙌🙌❤️.”

Kellyeazyheritage said:

“001 Man like David.”

Mark_akoro33 said:

“Never seen anyone who hate Davido 😊😊”

Itz_nishola said:

“001 happy soul😂.”

Barr_augustine.masi wrote:

“all these blacks are originally Africans.”

Oyinlade_347 said:

“I too like this MAN 001 🔥.”

Odion.hassan.545 said:

“One love bro, you too get talent davido, I respect you so much bro 🔥.”

Usherjee said:

“Enemies will still find something to say as usual 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Papi_trula said:

“Real Recognized Real 🔥.”

Bykass said:

“Wyclef has paid his dues, a music genius. Legendary.”

Laqrist said:

“Great man from Nigeria and Haiti.”

Kinglighter_unusual said:

“This is the most beautiful thing I have seen in the net today. My favorites in a video.”

Video as Davido warmly greets Wyclef Jean in Abuja. Photo: @davido

