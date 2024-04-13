The list of the top ten best state-owned universities in Nigeria has emerged according to the Times Higher Education

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Lagos State University (LASU) and Abia State University (ABSU) are ranked the best three state universities

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) in Ikot Akpaden and Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) completed the top five

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

London, United Kingdom - Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho, Oyo state has been rated as the best state-owned university in Nigeria.

Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU) and Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) came second and third respectively.

LAUTECH beats LASU and others to emerge as best state university Photo credit: lautech.edu.ng/lasu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

This is according to the 2024 latest rankings by the United Kingdom-based magazine, Times Higher Education.

LAUTECH and LASU which are ranked 11th and 12th best universities in Nigeria outside the top 1500 universities in the world according to the 2024 Times Higher Education rankings.

1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions were ranked using performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas; teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.

Top 10 state universities in Nigeria

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho, Oyo state

Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU)

Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)

Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden (AKSU)

Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU)

Edo State University, Uzairue

Nassarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island

Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU)

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

List of top 20 Nigerian universities in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Times Higher Education ranked Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state as the best university in Nigeria for the year 2024.

The University of Ibadan, Oyo state and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo state, came second and third respectively.

Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only two Nigerian universities within the best 1000 in the world. FUTA and the University of Lagos are amongst the best 1200in the world while Bayero University, Kano, University of Ilorin, Kwara state and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Enugu state are within the 1500 category.

Source: Legit.ng