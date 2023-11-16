A brilliant Nigerian girl, Chioma Blessing Obidigbo, has emerged as the first-prize winner for the 2022 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE)

Chioma sat for her WASCE at the St Paul's Academy, Jos, where she recorded an impressive result in 2022

A post on her school's Facebook page shows that she scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the examination

Chioma got a merit award from WAEC. Photo credit: The Sun and Facebook/St Paul's Academy.

Chioma has clinched the 2022 WAEC national distinction/merit award for WASSCE for school candidates.

According to a post on her school's Facebook page, the merit award was presented on Thursday, November 16.

The post reads:

"The West African Examinations Council Awards Obidigbo Chioma Blessing With a National Distinction/Merit Award For WASSCE for School Candidates 2022, 1st Prize Winner."

Another post earlier made by the school indicates that Chioma scored A1 in all the subjects she sat for in the 2022 examination.

A breakdown of the result shows that Chioma registered for mathematics, English language, chemistry, physics, biology, civic education and French. Others are marketing and agricultural science. She scored A1 in each of the subjects.

