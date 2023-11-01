Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed optimism that the political rift between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, would be resolved amicably.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 1, the governor said there was nothing wrong with a father and a son having a misunderstanding, adding that all the issues if there were any, would be resolved between the duo.

Fubara expresses optimism about solving an issue with Wike amicably Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Fubara made the comment while playing host to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who has led some military generals to the governor's office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The governor reiterated the resolve of President Bola Tinubu and the country's security, particularly about the forthcoming off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

His statement reads in part:

“For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem.

“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal.

“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”

Fubara and Wike were at the presidential villa on Tuesday, October 31, where President Tinubu was reported to have intervened in the rift between the governor and his predecessor.

Source: Legit.ng