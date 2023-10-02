The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, September 2, appointed Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, as the Head of the Nigeria National Office

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as the Head of the Nigeria National Office.

Dangut succeeds Patrick Areghan, whose tenure ends in October, The Punch reported.

WAEC gets new boss

A statement by WAEC on Monday, October 2, revealed that Dangut, until his appointment was the Deputy Registrar/HNO’s office.

The statement stated that he joined the service of WAEC in 1998 as an Assistant Registrar II and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

WAEC's statement partly reads:

“For the past 25 years, he has leveraged Information and Communications Technology to innovatively improve processes in Test Development, Test Administration and Post Test Activities.

“Dangut is an astute scholar with various educational publications in international and national journals. He has also presented numerous keynotes and other papers at international and national conferences/fora.“

According to The Nation newspaper, Dangut has various educational publications in international and national journals. He has also presented numerous keynotes and other papers at international and national conferences. He is an active member of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

