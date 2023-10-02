The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has promised that WASSCE candidates with held/withheld results will know their fate after the NEC meeting

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries

The Council also awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it is working to resolve the cases of candidates with outstanding results in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination body stated that those with withheld results will know their fate after its Nigerian Examination Commission (NEC) meeting. The NEC is WAEC's highest decision-making organ on examination-related matters.

WAEC's outstanding results: "We apologise"

Recall that in August, when WAEC released the 2023 WASSCE results, it disclosed that the results of 262,803 candidates were being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.

Responding to a recent online inquiry, WAEC wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“We are working to resolve the cases of people with outstanding results in the just-concluded examination. We apologise for the delay. Those with Held/Withheld results will know their fate after the NEC meeting."

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

