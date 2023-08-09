The Ekiti State Government has announced some palliative measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal

Governor Biodun Oyebanji announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances

Oyebanji also announced the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, has announced some palliatives for workers and students in the state to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Oyebanji announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances to specified households, Vanguard reported.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji announces palliatives for workers, students Photo Credit:@biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Free shuttle buses for workers, students in Ekiti

The Commissioner of Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, August 9.

According to the statement, palliatives include:

“Payment of one month’s pension arrears for State and Local Government pensioners.

“Implementation of consequential adjustment for workers on GL. 14 to GL. 17 for State and Local Government workers.

“Implementation of 90% CONHESS and 100% Hazard Allowance for health workers at the Local Governments.

“Implementation of salary parity for clinical staff of the Hospitals’ Management Board.

“Implementation of financial benefits of 2020 and 2021 promotions for State and Local Government workers.

“Immediate payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary institution.

“Provision of free shuttle buses for workers and students to ease transportation to/from work and school respectively.

“Payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023, with emphasis on our aged people.

“Inclusion of 10,000 persons in the Ulera Wa health insurance programme.

“A food distribution programme that will commence this month.

“The distribution of inputs to farmers as well as financial support to small businesses and our informal sector”.

