Ekiti state - Kayode Fayemi has officially bowed out Abiodun Oyebanji took his oath of office as the governor of Ekiti state on Sunday, October 16.

He was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at exactly 12:53 pm amid cheers from the mammoth crowd present.

Clad in white agbada with a cream cap to match, he pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor.

Dignitaries present include the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong.

Others include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) among others.

Source: Legit.ng